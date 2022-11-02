Power outage affecting North Leitrim this morning

340 customers in North Leitrim are impacted by a power outage this morning in the Dowra/Drumkeeran area. ESB Networks estimate a restoration time of 1.15pm and say they are working to restore supply as quickly as possible.
