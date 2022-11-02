Children's art studio workshops at The Dock

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon offers art workshops for 7- 13-year-olds for two weekends on Saturday, November 5 and Saturday, November 12. The Saturday Studios is a series of workshops for young people that take place over two weekends in The Dock. These workshops are delivered as a way for young people to work closely with an artist and get an insight into their practices, as well as taking inspiration from the current exhibition on show in the galleries.

The workshops held over two Saturdays; November 5th and 12th will be led by artist Lisa Cannon and will involve collage, mixed media and drawing.



Taking inspiration from the current exhibition by Celina Muldoon, Lisa will use the first session to lead the young people in creating several abstract landscapes environments that investigate colour and lines.

These works will then be used in the next step of the creative process in the second session the following Saturday. That session will explore organic forms, and these will be combined with the abstract landscapes created in the first session to create 2D and 3D artworks. Lisa will work with two distinct groups in two seperate sessions.

The first session for seven to nine-year-olds will take place from 11am to 12noon on both Saturdays. The second session designed for ten to thirteen-year-olds will be held from 12.30pm to 2pm.



Lisa Cannon is an artist and illustrator based in Sligo. Much of Lisa’s Art practice focuses on pattern, linework and colour, using a variety of different mediums.

Currently she is working on a new series of bees, bugs, and butterflies’ artworks. She has previously facilitated workshops in various schools, The Dock, The Model, Sligo.

The cost to attend both workshops is €10 per child and places can be booked online at www.thedock.ie or by phoning the box office on (071)9650828.