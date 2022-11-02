Search

02 Nov 2022

Children's art studio workshops at The Dock

Children's art studio workshops at The Dock

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

02 Nov 2022 7:00 PM

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon offers art workshops for 7- 13-year-olds for two weekends on Saturday, November 5 and Saturday, November 12. The Saturday Studios is a series of workshops for young people that take place over two weekends in The Dock. These workshops are delivered as a way for young people to work closely with an artist and get an insight into their practices, as well as taking inspiration from the current exhibition on show in the galleries.
The workshops held over two Saturdays; November 5th and 12th will be led by artist Lisa Cannon and will involve collage, mixed media and drawing.


Taking inspiration from the current exhibition by Celina Muldoon, Lisa will use the first session to lead the young people in creating several abstract landscapes environments that investigate colour and lines.
These works will then be used in the next step of the creative process in the second session the following Saturday. That session will explore organic forms, and these will be combined with the abstract landscapes created in the first session to create 2D and 3D artworks. Lisa will work with two distinct groups in two seperate sessions.
The first session for seven to nine-year-olds will take place from 11am to 12noon on both Saturdays. The second session designed for ten to thirteen-year-olds will be held from 12.30pm to 2pm.


Lisa Cannon is an artist and illustrator based in Sligo. Much of Lisa’s Art practice focuses on pattern, linework and colour, using a variety of different mediums.
Currently she is working on a new series of bees, bugs, and butterflies’ artworks. She has previously facilitated workshops in various schools, The Dock, The Model, Sligo.
The cost to attend both workshops is €10 per child and places can be booked online at www.thedock.ie  or by phoning the box office on (071)9650828.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media