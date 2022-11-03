The weather for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Thursday, November 3

Thundery showers expected today.
Scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers today, Thursday, November 3 with local hail and lightning. Showers will become less frequent and less heavy through the evening. Cool with highest temperatures of just 9 or 10 degrees with mostly moderate southerly winds through the early part of the day later veering west and then northwest later. Winds will remain fresh to strong at times on western coasts.
TONIGHT: Mostly dry and clear, apart from a few coastal showers in the west and northwest. Chilly with lows of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.
