Update on fundraising drive for brave Dromahair baby

Little Aria Rose
An amazing €26,614 has been raised to date to enable brave tot, Aria Rose Wilkie Barry to join her family at home. Since she was born just 12 months ago, Aria Rose has only been able to spend 12 days at home with her parents Shane and Tracey in Edergole, Dromahair.
Aria Rose was born 2 months prematurely and was only expected to live for 2-3 months. At only 6 weeks old Doctors learned of Aria Rose`s syndrome and conditions namely hydrocephalus, polymicrogyria , 6 holes in her heart, compact cardiomyopathy, a dysplastic kidney, hypotonia and a rare genetic condition called cri du chat plus.
She has spent much of her young life travelling between Holles Street, Sligo University Hospital, Crumlin and Temple Street Hospitals. Her family want to be able to bring her home and a special fundraiser has been started to help meet her complex care needs.
To make a donation to this very worthy cause you can do so via: Fundraiser by Thomas Walsh : Fundraiser for Aria Rose Wilkie Barry (gofundme.com)
