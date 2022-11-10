Award-nominated dance show comes to the North West

Backstage Theatre, Longford are inviting audiences to join them on an adventure out of the auditorium for an utterly unmissable production from the world renowned Teac Damsa and Michael Keegan-Dolan. MÁM was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production in 2020 and was nominated for two UK National Dance Awards in 2021.



On Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th November Backstage teams up with Cavan Townhall to bring MÁM to Mullahoran, Co Cavan transforming the GAA complex with state of the art seating to present this world class dance theatre as you've never seen it before. MÁM follows on from the success in 2016 of Loch na hEala - the acclaimed reimagining of Swan Lake.

Teaċ Daṁsa’s distinct approach to creating MÁM has been documented by film-maker Pat Collins in his film The Dance (2021) and is a meeting place between soloist and ensemble, classical and traditional, the local and universal.



It brings together the virtuoso, Irish traditional concertina player Cormac Begley, the European classical, contemporary collective, s t a r g a z e, a young girl and twelve international dancers from the Teaċ Daṁsa company.

Michael Keegan-Dolan and Teaċ Daṁsa have created another mythic yet timely production that acknowledges how life’s opposing tensions and contradictions can on occasion come together and find resolution.

Tickets for MÁM in Mullahoran (N39 YP49) on Sat 12th and Sun 13th Nov are available on (043) 3347888 and www.backstage.ie