Improbable duo in Roscommon Arts Centre

Christian Pierre La Marca and Félicin Brut
Join Christian-Pierre La Marca and Félicin Brut in Roscommon Arts Centre on Tuesday, November 15 at 8pm for a delightful evening of music. How many things are unlikely about a cello and accordion duo? At first sight, it seems that some musical world has been turned upside-down.
You might think of an otherworldly violin sonata instrumentation with treble and bass flipped - or that the poor misfit accordion, side-lined from the classical canon, was paired with one of the orchestra’s popular crowd. But despite any superficial assumptions about this a pair, once you hear the combination, few things are as captivating as the sound of a cello and an accordion together. It is a shared richness, mellow and smooth, enriched by the distinctive phrasings of bellow and bow-stroke. These are highly complementary instruments which produce an ever-varying tapestry of sound.
In the case of Félicien Brut, this new-music quest truly expands the canon and enriches the number of modern classical works for the accordion.
This stunning classical duo of new generation French virtuosos brings Music Network’s Autumn 2022 Season to a fantastic finish with a genre-busting programme World Songs spanning the Baroque to the modern day, including a premiere of a new Music Network commission by Irish composer Judith Ring.
Tickets are €18/16 from box office on 09066 25824 www.roscommonartscentre.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.