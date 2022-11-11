The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy conditions today
Mostly cloudy today, Friday, November 11 with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Another mild and windy day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in strong southerly winds, with gales along windward coasts.
TONIGHT - There will be scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle across the country with more persistent falls in the south. It will be another mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southeast winds.
The Leitrim Litter Picker (aka Martina Healy) has been nominated for the Campaigner of the Year award.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.