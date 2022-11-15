The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny spells expected today but rain on the way
Mainly dry today, Tuesday with good sunny spells. A few showers might develop later in the day. Highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
TONIGHT - Long clear spells overnight with showers continuing on coasts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light southerly breezes.
