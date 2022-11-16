Ireland West Airport to host first ever Online Charity Bingo Night

Ireland West Airport will be hosting their first-ever Online Charity Bingo Game on Zoom at 8pm on Wednesday 23rd November 2022. Join in from the comfort of your own home, anywhere in the world, and play 10 Game Bingo with a chance to win some great cash prizes. Entry is just €10 for a Single book and €15 for a Double Book. Tickets can be purchased on www.irelandwestairport.com/onlinebingo

On the night there will be a very special prize raffle with a chance to win some fantastic prizes including - Return flights to Milan for 2 people, a €250 hotel voucher for the Hodson Bay Hotel and many more great prizes! Tickets for the raffle can be purchased separately on the booking site also. Once you purchase tickets your Bingo book and a Link to our ZOOM Bingo Channel, where the game will be held will be emailed to you prior to the event. All books will be emailed to participants no later than 12pm on Wednesday 23rd November.

You print your bingo book at home (We recommend printing in black & white to save ink. All pages have the colour of the sheet written on the page, along with the game number OR you can send this on to a friend or relative to print for you!). Tickets for the online bingo must be purchased by Midnight on Tuesday 22nd November. All proceeds from the event will go to our three nominated charities for 2022, Childhood Cancer Ireland, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, and The Sensational Kids Project. For more information visit www.irelandwestairport.com/onlinebingo