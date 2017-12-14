Glencar/Manorhamilton to host 'Match for Mark' on St Stephen's Day

Please keep St Stephen's Day free as Glencar/Manorhamilton are set to join up with their friends in St Mary's GAA Club Sligo for the 'Match For Mark' in the memory of the late Mark Rooney who represented both clubs.

The theme this year is Linking the Ages. At 1pm St Mary's vs Glencar/Manorhamilton (Selection of players from 2007-2017 roughly!). This will then be followed by a short exhibition game where the St Mary's and Glencar Manor U8, U10 and U12 teams will display their skills for all to see.

The finale will see all the "Golden Oldies" dust down their puma kings and battle it out for 30 mins. Refreshments will be available in the clubhouse, with all live horse racing and premiership matches on the TV!

There will be a bucket collection on the day with all monies raised going to charity. Current and former players are asked to contact Dominic Kelly if they are available on the day.

Last year's game was a fantastic occasion and we hope to see you all again this year.