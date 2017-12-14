'Cinderella and the very ugly Sisters' panto to be staged in Manorhamilton tonight

The National Learning Network Group Manorhamilton will stage the popular panto 'Cinderella and The Very Ugly Sisters' in the Bee Park Community Centre tonight, Thursday, December 14 at 7.30pm.



'Cinderella and The Very Ugly Sisters' will be directed by Glenfarne's brilliant Eileen Slevin, who is sure to make National Learning Network Group panto even more entertaining and amusing that ever seen before at any other location in the world.



The Bee Park Community Centre doors will open for the panto performance on Thursday night week at 7pm when the admission prices will be €10 for adults and €5 for active age, as well as for children.



The promoters of the 'Cinderella and The Very Ugly Sisters' panto urge everyone to “please come out and support theses wonderful young adults in what will be a great night of song, dance and drama.”



The proceeds from the 'Cinderella and The Very Ugly Sisters' panto performance will go towards meeting the costs of providing some social events and activities for the National Learning Network Group Manorhamilton.