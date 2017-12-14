Discussions continue on provision of Manorhamilton Council office

Discussions are still ongoing on the provision of the long-awaited Council Office for Manorhamilton but Director of Service, Mary Quinn, told Monday's Manorhamilton Municipal District Meeting the Council hoped to have a plan for the office finalised early in the New Year.



Manorhamilton Cathaoirleach, Cllr Frank Dolan and Cllr Felim Gurn, both had motions seeking an update on the provision of a Council office in Manorhamilton.



Cllr Felim Gurn pointed out the current Council was now entering its fourth year and he hoped it would become a reality before the end of the current Council term.



Cathaoirleach, Cllr Frank Dolan also reminded the meeting that the previous Council CE, Frank Curran, had given a commitment to the provision of a new office in Manorhamilton during discussions about extending the Council headquarters in Carrick-on-Shannon.



“It is a long distance for people to have to travel from places like Tullaghan and Kinlough to Carrick-on-Shannon. We are a long time talking about setting up some sort of one stop shop for Manorhamilton.

“It must become a reality,” he said.



Director of Service, Mary Quinn said discussions were still ongoing with more to take place in the coming weeks.

“Hopefully we will have more to share with you (the councillors) at the January meeting. I fully expect (the office) will be ready to go by the next Council term,” she added.



Cllr Mary Bohan expressed her hope the promised office would eventuate noting the current situation was not very satisfactory.

Councillors Sean McDermott and Justin Warnock also urged the Council to proceed with the new office as soon as possible.