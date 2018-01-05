Presentation of Cheque to Leckaun NS

Following the Leckaun NS performance of 'Hoodwinked' recently, there was a presentation of a cheque on behalf of The Sharon Loughlin Memorial Fund to the Board of Management of Leckaun National School for € 1,500, part proceeds from last summer's Sharon Loughlin Memorial Walk.

The monies will be used to support the provision of additional resources, within the school, for the benefit of any child(ren) who

may have additional educational needs. John Longworth presented the donation to the School Board of Management on behalf of Newtownmanor Community Development Committee, together with John and Angela Loughlin, parents of Sharon Loughlin.

Pictured left to right are Gerard Reilly (Principal, Leckaun N.S.), Eugene Mc Grath , Joanne Gilmartin, Patricia Cunningham, Fr. Anthony Fagan, Angela & John Loughlin, John Longworth (Newtownmanor Community Development Committee), Breege Conlon

and Hilary McDermott.