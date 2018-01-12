Manorhamilton’s Castle Hamilton Tourism project has just completed its first year in operation and its Steering Committee is looking to making further progress in local tourism development and promotion in the coming year.



In a statement on the Castle Hamilton Tourism project Committee member, Councillor Felim Gurn says “it’s been a busy year for the Castle Hamilton Steering Committee (since) taking over the Castle from the Daly Family.”



The project’s aim “is to promote and drive the economic and tourism side of the town. We ran a couple of events starting with Old May Day Fair at the Castle, Rackhouse Pilfer at the Castle and the Halloween Parade with the help of the artistic community from the Leitrim Sculpture Centre; plus Santa at the Castle and the Cullen Lodge.”



Paying tribute to his fellow Castle Hamilton Steering Committee members for their outstanding commitment and dedication to the project over the past twelve months, Felim remarked “this would not have taken place without the hard work of Pat Love, Sean Gilligan, Gerry Creamer, Anita Stewart, Pat Feely, John O’Dell and John Conlon.”



Mr. Gurn also thanked “the staff of the Castle who gives their time voluntarily behind the cafe on a daily basis” and added “it’s up and running and we received a €100k of a Town and Village Grant.



“I would like to thank Minister Ring, Tony McLoughlin TD and Blaine Gaffney (Parliamentary Assistant) and the Leitrim County Council staff for getting us up and running. Hopefully the town will see the benefit in 2018” Felim Gurn said in conclusion.