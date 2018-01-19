Club Cluainín is fully back in action

Following its Christmas and New Year break, Manorhamilton’s Active Age Group, Club Cluainín is now fully back in action on Tuesdays between 11.15am an 1.15pm in the Glens Centre.



Club Cluainín members are planning on the making of padded sewing boxes in January. Meantime Club Cluainín will have its St. Valentine's Day celebrations and the Table Top Gardenervisit them in February.



The March Club Cluainín programme will include Easter items and an outing, as well as the Club’s usual activities and general chat. Club Cluainín provides tea and biscuits for all its members in the Glens Centre when they arrive on Tuesday mornings for their weekly meeting.



Before Club Cluainín members head home on Tuesday afternoons after their meetings, it provides sandwiches, etc., for lunch for all who have attended. Club Cluainín members also have a free of charge bus collection provided for their get-togethers and delivery home afterwards on Tuesdays, courtesy of Local Link.



For further information on Club Cluainín, including its Local Link bus Tuesday’s services for its members, please phone Maggie on (071) 9856616.