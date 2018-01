For Manorhamilton native and Clonbur GAA Club Secretary Barry Lambe, last Sunday's FBD League game in Clonbur was a special day as he welcomed his native county to the Galway club.

Barry left McDermott Terrace in Manorhamilton almost 50 years ago but would like to send greetings to his sister Mary O'Brien and her family from Skreeny Manorhamilton. Photo by Willie Donnellan