"Where We Are Now Festival" to hold table quiz fundraiser in Manorhamilton tonight

The 'Where We Are Now Festival' is the North-West of Ireland's first LGBT+ theatre festival.

After debuting in 2017 with 13 successful shows, The Rabbits Riot Theatre Company and Artistic Director Killian Glynn are delighted to announce that the 2018 Festival is in the works for the week of May 1-6 with big and brilliant productions!

You are invited to join them in Gurns Bar, Manorhamilton, on Friday, February 16 for a spectacular Pub Quiz raising money to help fund the 2018 Festival.

There'll be loads of prizes on the night with prizes donated from the Manorhamilton Credit Union, Caz Cards, The Glens Centre and more!

Tables will cost €20.