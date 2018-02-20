Design of Leitrim car park completed says Council

The design of the long-awaited car park in Manorhamilton has been completed and will accommodate 28 much needed spaces in the heart of the town.

At Monday's meeting of Manorhamilton Municipal District council, Cllr Felim Gurn asked for an update on the project at Sráid Sheáin Mhic Diarmada.

He was told that the design of the layout was now completed.

Cllr Gurn welcomed the news adding that this development is essential for the business and local community in the town.

It was noted that a change in traffic conditions at Sráid Sheáin Mhic Diarmada in conjunction with the carpark, will go out to public consultation shortly. A spokesperson for the Council said it is hoped funding will be secured to complete the project this year.