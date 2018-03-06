Minister for Health urges people to give blood after clinics nationwide cancelled due to Storm Emma

Minister for Health, Simon Harris is urging people to give blood and help restore blood supplies for patients, after clinics nationwide were cancelled due to the impact of Storm Emma.

The Minister said, "1 in 4 people will require a blood transfusion at some time in their lives. For many people that time is now, and our blood supply has been severely depleted over the last week.

"The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has kept up its supply to hospitals during the severe weather, but hasn't been able to hold clinics. Now they have just three days supply on average across all groups and just two days of O negative.

"I'm now asking blood donors, and those who would like to be blood donors, to visit a clinic in the coming weeks.

"Every week, hundreds of patients in hospitals all around the country are helped in their recovery by the ready availability of blood. I want to acknowledge the generosity of donors and the work of the IBTS in maintaining this vital supply.

"The IBTS is aiming to collect 7,000 donations between now and St Patrick’s weekend, and I'm appealing to those who able to do so to give blood and make a vital difference to those in need."

