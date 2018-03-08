St. Patrick’s Day Parade countdown in Manorhamilton

The countdown has begun for this year’s Manorhamilton St. Patrick’s Day Parade which will take place on Saturday, March 17 starting as usual at 5.30pm from the Fire Station.



The Manorhamilton St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is inviting all the area’s organisations, community groups, schools as well as any other group or club, to enter a float for the Parade. There will be prizes galore for Parade float entrants on the day.



Meantime the Parade Committee would like to hear from anyone who can help out with the parade on St. Patrick’s Day regarding stewarding, etc. All help offered in this regard will be appreciated greatly by the Committee.



If you are prepared to help out with the Parade on March 17 please phone the event’s chief organiser, Gerry Creamer on 086-3855090. Likewise if anyone has enquiry about entering a float for the Parade, please contact Gerry.



Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year an even bigger and better Manorhamilton St. Patrick’s Day Parade than other years is expected to take place. It should also be a very enjoyable weekend for everyone as well with Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day Public Holiday taking place on the following Monday, March 19.

