Drumkeerin Youth Cafe presents a bumper St Patrick's weekend

In Drumkeerin on Friday there will be street entertainment from 5.30pm including Leprecaun race, music with DJ Tosh and Guess the number of balloons in the car.

On Saturday, Main Street will be closed from 5pm with floats asked to assemble at 6.30pm at Drumkeerin NS approaching from main Carrick Road ahead of the 7pm parade start. Floats are free to enter, all donations gratefully accepted. There is €150 in prizes for best floats.

There will also be a draw from 'The Crock of Gold' with cash prizes totalling €500 after the parade.



On Sunday there will be bingo in Lough Allen College at 5pm with a Jackpot of €500 plus cash prizes, raffle and refreshments. Please come and support the weekend.

All fundraising is going towards the children of Drumkeerin, for the renovations on the courthouse and the re opening of the Youth Cafe in Drumkeerin.

