Manorhamilton Municipal District news in brief

The following matters came up for discussion at the recent Manorhamilton Municipal District Meeting.

Road improvement works at Tullynascreena

Improvement works on the local road L8277 at Tullynascreena will be included under the 2018 Roads works Programme.

The news came following a motion by Cllr Mary Bohan at the recent Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Bohan welcomed the news stating that the section of road from Tullynascreena School to Ardvoley Cross was in need of urgent attention.

Works at Kinlough Recycling Centre

Cllr Padraig Fallon has asked that works be carried out at the Recycling Centre/Bring Banks in Kinlough.

"I would ask that the fencing in this area be maintained," he said at the recent Municipal meeting.

He was told that all Bring Banks are being inspected and a list of upgrade works will be compiled following this.

"These works will be then prioritised and completed as available funding allows. Kinlough Bring Bank will be inspected as part of this process," said a Council representative.

Widening road in Kinlough

Leitrim County Council engineering staff have acknowledged that the widening of the L2075 in Kinlough is desirable but note they have been unable to acquire the necessary lands to carry out such work.

Cllr Justin Warnock raised safety concerns along the stretch of road between Four Masters National School and the Aurivo Co-op Store at the Manorhamilton council meeting.

"This is an exceptionally busy, but dangerous, elevated section of road, with articulated trucks, tractors, buses and cars travelling it daily. It has also seen many vehicles plunge off the road over the years," he claimed.

He was told that the Council had previously secured some funding towards a Low Cost Safety Programme Scheme at this location however the local authority was unable to acquire the necessary lands to carry out the work.

"Road markings and warning signage was erected along this raised section of road to warn road users of no margins and the remaining funding was transferred to another scheme in this area," added the Council spokesperson.