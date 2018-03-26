Dave is looking for a new home

Hi my name is Dave. I am on the B.B.F programme here in Leitrim - you may think its the best friend forever but actually it the Best Farmer Friend Programme. You see collie dogs like me do better in our intended environment i.e. a farm, so the programme puts good collie dogs with good farmer on good farms.

It's run by our animal warden who knows sometimes collies are the underdogs in rehoming. Anyway, sure I'm a grand fella, I have my vaccines done have me microchip sorted and all.

I will stay on the farm or go with you to check the cattle, or we can go together in the ole van down to get the Farmers Journal and of course the Leitrim Observer on a Wednesday,

We can go to the mart and give out about the price of cattle - sure we be the best of friends.

Leitrim animal welfare 0719648300; find us on Facebook leitrimdogwarden@gmail.com