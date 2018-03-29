Clarity sought by Cllr Padraig Fallon on replacement of retired outdoor Council staff

North Leitrim Sinn Féin county councillor, Padraig Fallon, has described a reply from the Council to his question seeking clarity on the replacement of recently outdoor staff as “a cause for concern”.



Cllr Fallon sought information at the recent Manorhamilton Municipal District Meeting.



He described the reply he received from Leitrim County Council as “vague and lacking a commitment to recruit”.



The reply noted: “workforce planning issues remain under ongoing review - there is no intention to reduce workforce numbers”.



Cllr Fallon went on to say that he believed staffing levels were having a direct effect on roles, responsibilities, services and functions offered by the council.



The Sinn Féin councillor added that vacancies should be filled without delay and said that, “where the Local Authority is aware of pending retirements, the recruitment of replacement staff should take place prior to said retirements”.