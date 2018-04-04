Manor Rangers table quiz to raise funds for girls teams

A Manorhamilton Rangers Girls’ teams fundraising table quiz will take place in Gurn’s Milestone Lounge on Saturday night, April 14 at 9pm sharp.



The Club has a huge amount of girls playing soccer at all age levels. This is only possible through the help received from volunteers as well as vital fundraisers like this that are needed to keep the Club going.



Some great raffle prizes will be on offer on night including a signed Joey Barton biography; a signed photo of Ashley Young; two tickets to the Sligo Rovers V St. Patrick’s Athletic Airtricity League game in the Showgrounds on Saturday night, April 21 and tickets for two adults and two kids for the Republic of Ireland’s Women’s World Cup Qualifier game in June.