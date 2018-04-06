Thefts are the most reported offence in Manorhamilton

Thefts remained the most reported offence for Manorhamilton Garda Station in 2016 and 2017with 36 incidents in 2016, rising to 41 in 2017.

Figures released by the CSO on Reported Crime also revealed the numbers of reported burglaries in Manorhamilton also rose in 2017 to 35 from 19 recorded incidents in 2016. Figures for criminal damage remained static with 15 incidents in 2016 and 17 in 2017, while public order and other social code offences only showed a slight increase in 2017 with 18 offences recorded, up from 12 the previous year.

Incidents recorded under threats/ assaults/harassments and related offences were up in comparison to the previous year with 14 such offences reported in 2016 and 23 in 2017. However, considering the size of the area covered by this station, this figure is still relatively low.