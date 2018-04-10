Our Council Day

Video | Find out what goes on behind the scenes at Leitrim County Council as part of Our Council Day

Today, Tuesday, is 'Our Council Day' and the Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Finola Armstrong McGuire and CEO Lar Power are urging everyone in the county to log on to twitter or Facebook throughout the day to find out what goes on behind the scenes at Aras and Chontae.

You can join in the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #OurCouncilDay or #árlásacomhairle 