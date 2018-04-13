CPR and defibrillator training day in Manorhamilton

The Manorhamilton Defibrillator/Community First Responder (CFR) Group will hold its second training session on this Sunday, April 15 from 5pm until 7.30pm in the Glens Centre’s Main Hall.

This training will be free of charge as all the instructors are kindly giving their time at no charge but there will be a donation box for contributions by all attending to cover the cost of hiring the Glens Centre Hall for the training session.

This is an open training session and all are welcome to attend. Booking is essential as Manorhamilton Defibrillator/Community First Responder (CFR) Group need to know how many to prepare for on Sunday afternoon.

Meantime the Manorhamilton Defibrillator/Community First Responder (CFR) Group needs to form a committee to formally set up a CFR group and is appealing to anyone would be interested to please get in touch by phoning Enda on 083-4282377 or by emailing manorhamiltoncfr@yahoo.com.