President Michael D Higgins to visit Gaelscoil Chluainín, Manorhamilton on Friday

President Michael D. Higgins will visit Gaelscoil Chluainín, Manorhamilton on Friday April 20 as the school celebrates its tenth anniversary and the President will be on hand to join in the celebrations.

President Higgins will visit the classrooms, survey the children’s work and will deliver a speech on the day to the assembled crowd. The school and children together with parents have been preparing for his visit over the last number of weeks.

The school has been given a face-lift and everyone is working together to ensure that April 20 will be a day that will live in the memories of our children and the greater community.

This is a momentous day for our Gaelscoil and for Manorhamilton and we appreciate all the hard work that the local community is doing to ensure that the town looks its best- flower displays, litter control and general clean-up.

The President's visit will be featured on RTÉ’s Nationwide programme in the coming weeks.