Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Talk is mounting that up to 40 highly specialised graduate jobs are on the way to Co Longford
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
A part time bus driver with a D1 licence is required in the South Leitrim area.
Hannify Commercials, Lamagh, Newtownforbes require a HGV mechanic.
Applicants are sought for the position of finance manager in Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre.
The Sisters of Mercy wish to recruit a part time cook with general houskeeping duties.
Mayo, Sligo. Leitrim ETB invites applications for the position of part-time school cleaner at Mohill Community College.
Applications are invited for an apprenticeship in the craft of stonecutting/stonemasonary in the OPW National Monuments Service.
A retail vacancy has become available at a new store in Carrick-on-Shannon.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on