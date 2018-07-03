Irish Blood Transfusion Service

Appeal for blood donations in Manorhamilton as supply of B Negative runs low

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are seeking blood donations from members of the public in Manorhamilton today, Tuesday.

They are particularly appealing for anyone who is 'B negative' to attend the Bee Park Resource Centre in Manorhamilton today from 6.30-9.30pm as there is less than three days supply of this type of blood currently remaining.