Irish Blood Transfusion Service
Appeal for blood donations in Manorhamilton as supply of B Negative runs low
The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are seeking blood donations from members of the public in Manorhamilton today, Tuesday.
They are particularly appealing for anyone who is 'B negative' to attend the Bee Park Resource Centre in Manorhamilton today from 6.30-9.30pm as there is less than three days supply of this type of blood currently remaining.
B NEG DONORS WE NEED YOU - We have less than 3 days’ supply of this type so please come to clinic if you can! We are #Leitrim in the Bee Park Resource Centre, Manorhamilton from 6.30 to 9.30pm...TODAY (Tuesday July 3rd) please come to clinic if you can and #giveblood pic.twitter.com/U0b4PD1Tuv— Giveblood (@Giveblood_ie) July 3, 2018
