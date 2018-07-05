Trishaw unveiled at Cycling Festival will help the elderly enjoy Dromahair's Greenway

A small but very significant step was taken during the recent Leitrim Cycling Festival in Dromahair with the launch of a trishaw that will help elderly members of the community enjoy the village's Greenway.



Two years ago, the Dromahair Demonstration Stretch of the Greenway was launched, and it has been a key tenet of the Sligo Leitrim & Northern Counties Railway Working Group, that the Greenway – particularly when it is fully complete – and the associated loops, should be accessible to the whole community.



Since then the local community have been enjoying a wonderful asset, with well over 6,000 users to date.



With the support of Leitrim County Council and of the local Nursing Home, St. Phelim's, a specially designed trishaw was purchased and delivered from Denmark's 'Cycling Without Age' – a global movement started in 2012 by Ole Kassow. Ole wanted to help the elderly get back on their bicycles, but he had to find a solution to their limited mobility.



The answer was a trishaw, which is now purpose-built, and enables a trained pilot to take two passengers for a spin.



On Sunday, June 24 the Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Councillor Finola Armstrong-McGuire, in the presence of Mary Flanagan (St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair) formally inaugurated 'Gluais Linn' watched by a large attendance at the Great Greenway Cycling Circus Carnival. Pilot Rob Doyle of the SLNCR WG took the first passengers – Josie Ward and Bob Thompson - on an inaugural spin.



The trishaw which is fully equipped with seat-belts and a protective hood, has been beautifully decorated by local artist Laura McMorrow.



It is understood that two further trishaws (sponsored by the Leitrim Sports Partnership) will be taking to the Leitrim roads shortly.



In Dromahair, it is intended to carry out a training programme for prospective volunteer pilots so that 'Gluais Linn' and its passengers will be seen around Dromahair more frequently over the coming months.

What an amazing weekend at #Leitrim #Cycling Festival! Thanks to everyone involved & to all who came & supported!

Lets build on this!!@leitrimdevco @Cyclistie pic.twitter.com/TYzU223wEo — Leitrim Cycling Festival (@CyclingLeitrim) June 25, 2018

