Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 11, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Patsy Ferguson, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patsy Ferguson of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at North West Hospice. Husband of the late Anna. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sons Padraic and Francis, his sister May Meehan (Belcoo), his brother Sha (New York), Mary’s partner Padraic, daughter-in-law Melissa, grandchildren Anna and Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 12 noon followed by burial in Mullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice. House Private Please.

Amanda O’Dowd, 8 Church View, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Amanda O'Dowd, 8 Church View, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the I.C.U. department of Sligo University Hospital, on the 10th July 2018. Amanda will be sadly missed by her loving son Shaun, her parents Patricia and Brendan, brothers, sisters, family members, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Amanda's remains will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, 11th July. Removal to St Joseph's Church, Boyle on Thursday morning, arriving at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan at 2pm. Donations if desired to I.C.U. department Sligo University Hospital c/o Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors Boyle and Ballinameen. House private at all times, please.

Bridget (Bridgie) Beirne (née Quinn) Castland, Tulsk, Roscommon

Peacefully after a long illness gracefully borne at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Predeceased by her dear husband Charlie, loving daughter Bernadette Dufficy and sisters May and Nora. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son-in-law Jarlath, grandchildren Roxana, Cíaran and Gillian, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, July 12th, from 6pm until 8pm, followed by Removal to the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 13th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.