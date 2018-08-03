Display of antique wedding dresses and christening gowns at unique Manorhamilton fundraiser

As something a little different this August Bank Holiday weekend, Manorhamilton Church of Ireland are holding a unique and unusual fundraising event.

Organisers are planning a Wedding Dress and Christening Robe Exhibition to be held in Manorhamilton Church of Ireland from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, August 4; Sunday, August 5 and Monday, August 6.

The exhibition will include wedding dresses from the last 80 years and christening robes from the last 150 years will be on display.

Enniskillen Castle Museum have very kindly loaned some of their collection for this wonderful event. Refreshments are available all day and all are welcome.