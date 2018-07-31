Unveiling of O'Rourke's Table information plaque to take place on Bank Holiday Monday

An invitation has been extended to one and all to climb the 250 steps to the top of O'Rourke's Table, Newtownmanor on Bank Holiday, August 6 for the unveiling of an information plaque at 2pm.

Upon reaching the top of O'Rourke's table, one of Leitrim's many hidden gems, there are stunning views of Lough Gill.

Weather permitting Edwina Guckian's dancers will be performing on the day and refreshments will be served in Netownmanor Hall afterwards.

