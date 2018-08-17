Contracts signed for construction of dressing rooms at Manorhamilton Community pitch

Contracts were signed recently following on from the recent approval by LEADER for the Manorhamilton Community Recreation & Leisure Ltd's (MCR&L Ltd.)

A successful application was made for funding for construction of changing rooms at the Manorhamilton Community pitch.

Pictured from left, Kieran Ryan, (MCR&L Ltd.), Diarmuid Drummond (Chairperson MCR&L Ltd.), the successful contractor Felix McHugh (Cornacloy Construction Ltd.) and Francis Davitt, Davitt Plan & Design Building Surveying & Planning Consultants.

Work on the Phase two development will commence shortly.

