German artists' fun Mini-golf Course Expo in Manorhamilton

Today, Saturday, at 6pm two Berlin-based artists Lena Skrabs and Paloma Sanchez will open their exhibition, entitled “Mini-golf Weather Forecast” in the Leitrim Sculpture Centre in Manorhamilton.

They were both very happy to be awarded a Leitrim Sculpture Centre Artists- in-Residence grant recently, which is supported by the Arts Council and Leitrim County Council.

During their time in Manorhamilton, the artists transformed the gallery space into a fun mini-golf course. Meantime the public is invited to play, meet the artists and have fun during their exhibition in the Sculpture Centre.

Lena Skrabs and Paloma Sanchez both studied the MFA program Public Art and New Artistic Strategies at Bauhaus University Weimar, Germany and are on a regular basis collaborating artists ever since.

In their artistic practice they try to investigate the oddity of the human species. They feel committed to the celebratory possibilities of the ordinary. Touching topics such as leisure, work and play – both Lena and Paloma enjoy translating their daily observations into unexpected ventures.

The Leitrim Sculpture Centre Gallery is on New Line Manorhamilton and it is open to the public everyday from Tuesday to Saturday between 11am in the morning and 4pm in the evening. Everyone is welcome to visit the Gallery during its opening hours.

