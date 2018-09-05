Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 5, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Margaret (Maggie) Healy (nee Kelly), Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Whitethorn Close, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Healy (nee Kelly), Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Whitethorn Close, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the North West Hospice, Sligo. On the day following the 45th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved late husband Noel and mother of Shane and Enda. Sadly missed by her sisters Bernie, Liz, Marian, Breege, Alice and brother John, daughters-in-law Orla and Denise, grandchildren Fiona, Enya, Una, Sarah and Marianne, nieces, nephews and all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home this evening from 7.30pm – 9pm and on Wednesday from 4.30pm – 6.30pm. Removal to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday morning followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Kathleen Sorohan (née Kelleher) Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford / Moyne, Longford

Formerly Cammagh, Moyne. Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Dan, son Philip and grandson Daniel, sister Margaret Scully, Bornacoola and brother Vincent Kelleher, Main St, Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Charlie, daughters Margaret and Helen, grandson Joe, daughter-in-law Mary, niece, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 2pm until removal on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck arriving at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Peter Dillon, 0857631172.

Mary (May) Eustace (née Reilly), Esker Lodge and Kildallon, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Glenageary, Dublin

Eustace, Mary (May) nee Reilly (formerly of Haddington Park, Glenageary, Dublin and Kildallon, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan and lately Esker Lodge, Co. Cavan). September 1 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Cavan General Hospital; pre-deceased by Kieran, deeply regretted by her loving sister Philomena Meade (Cavan town), brother James Reilly (Kildallon), brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, nieces-in-law, nephew-in-law, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, other relatives, friends and former neighbours. With warmest thanks to the staff of Esker Lodge and Dr Ese Nzewi for their care. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 5, at 11am, St Brigid’s Church, Killygarry, Dublin Rd., Cavan followed by cremation at Lakelands Funeral Home & Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Croí.

Kathleen (Peggy) Sullivan (née McHugh), Fair Lawn, New Jersey and late Toghernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan

Peggy died peacefully at her home on 24th August 2018. Predeceased by her husband Danial. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus and Kevin, daughters in law Maureen and Sharon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Caitlin, Michael and Casey, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Cunningham (née Clancy), 199 Moyadd Road, Kilkeel, Down / Leitrim

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Margaret, beloved wife of Brendan, and loving mother of Gerard, Tara, Fergal, Margaret, Sarah,and Jerome, special granny to Eoin, Daniel, Aodhan, Isla, James, Henry, Lisa Marie, Enda, Annie, Molly Rose, Joe, Aeryn and Niamh Margaret. Her remains will leave her late residence, 199 Moyadd Road Kilkeel at 10.30am on Wednesday (5th) for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Colman's Church, Massforth. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren and entire family circle. No flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice c/o any family member. HOUSE PRIVATE.

Jimmy McGoey, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Killargue, Leitrim

Jimmy Mc Goey, Castle Street, Manorhamilton and formerly Annaghboy, Killargue, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, brothers Packie (Killargue), Francie (Meath), Late John (Scotland), sisters Katie (Arus Breffni) & Mary (Ardvarney, Dromahair). Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm at St. Clare's Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Sr. Celestine (Veronica) BOYD F.M.S.A Mount Oliver Convent, Dundalk, Louth / Knockcroghery, Roscommon

Late of Knockcroghery, Co. Roscommon Peacefully in the kind and gentle care of the staff at St. Francis Nursing Home. Sr. Celestine (Veronica) Boyd, Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, Franciscan Sisters, relatives and all who knew her. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in Convent Chapel, followed by burial in Community Cemetery. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Directors T 0429334240.

May they all Rest In Peace.