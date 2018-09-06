Your weekend weather forecast for Leitrim

SATURDAY

The weekend will begin rather overcast, and wet, with all areas likely to see some spells of rain on Saturday, heavy at times through the late morning and early afternoon. A clearance to drier and brighter weather will reach the western half of the county through Saturday evening, before clearing to all areas overnight. Feeling mild at first with highs of between 16-18 degrees Celsius in mainly light southwesterly breezes.



SUNDAY

Overcast conditions on Sunday morning, with some just some sunny spells in eastern areas of the county. Cloud will be thicker further west and some outbreaks of light rain are likely through the afternoon and evening. Feeling fresher also with afternoon highs of between just 13-16 degrees Celsius. Winds will be fresh at times along the west coast, but lighter further inland and from a mainly westerly direction.