New members welcome at Manorhamilton tennis club

Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club is based in the Bee Park at the newly renovated floodlit tennis courts, which were build in the early 1970’s originally.

The Club holds weekly tennis games throughout the year for men, women, teenagers and children. Teams from the Club also compete successfully in the Connacht tennis leagues and other competitions.

New members are always welcome. If interested contact Chairperson, Garry Blake, email garryblake@eircom.net or Secretary Mary McMorrow marymcmorrow1@gmail.com.

