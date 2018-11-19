Gaelscoil Chluainín students go back in time with Ballinamore Library

The children of fifth and sixth class in the Gaelscoil in Manorhamilton had the privilege of taking a trip down memory lane in the County Library recently.

Bus driver Joe Cleary landed the students safely to Ballinamore and the fun began. The children were treated like royalty by the staff Mary Conefrey and the other members of staff ; Tekla, Miriam, Vincent and Caroline.

The day began with a focus on all the archives relating to our own school since it opened eleven years ago. Then each child was given a chance to use the microfilm to search up the archives of the Leitrim Observer.

Everybody got to print of the front page of the Leitrim Observer from the week they were born.

Then all students searched their family history through the online census. Other activities enjoyed were; exploring the very first ordnance survey maps of Leitrim, looking at old photographs of relatives and neighbours, perusing magazines such as the Leitrim Guardian and the honour of seeing the official minutes book from Manorhamilton workhouse, while stories from the Folklore collection of 1938 were also shared.

The children were delighted with their day in the library and the inspirational ideas and research skills they learnt form Mary and all the staff. Fourth class are already looking forward to their chance to visit next year.

