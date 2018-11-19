Leitrim Development Company hold capacity building workshops

Leitrim Development Company under PEACE IV project supporting Ethnic Minorities in Leitrim recently concluded 7-day workshop over a period of six months on Intercultural Awareness, Community Development Skills, Peace Building and Conflict resolution at Bee Park Resource Centre, Manorhamilton. This involved a visit to a similar project in Donegal hosted by Donegal Intercultural Forum and a tour to the City of Derry.

The capacity building workshops was organised to increase knowledge, build confidence, skills and create an environment where communities can live, learn and be free from prejudice, hate and intolerance. Also, the workshop addressed root causes of violence, hate, racism, discrimination and prejudice in communities with focus on techniques of conflict resolution and management.

Participants were introduced to community development and strategic planning with the aim to provide effective methods and approaches to community involvement, strengthen civic participation and engagement especially in community decision making, effective group meetings , accessing and processing funding applications.

The workshop was facilitated by International Centre for Business Development, Dublin. Participants were presented with certificates for successfully completing and participating at the workshop.

This project has been supported by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the special EU Programmes Body.

For more information about the project and upcoming events, please contact Osa in the Leitrim Development Company Office - (071) 9631715 or email – osa@ldco.ie

