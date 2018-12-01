The Esposito Quartet at The Glens Centre

The Esposito Quartet comprises of four musicians (Mia Cooper and Anna Cashell, violins, Joachim Roewer, viola, and William Butt, cello), with a combined bounty of experience as orchestra leaders, principals, professors, recital and recording artists, whose common love of the quartet treasury drove them in 2010 to ignore it no longer and seek each other out.



Their name honours Michele Esposito, pianist and composer, who for 40 years from 1888 was the initiator for much of the chamber music making in Dublin through the establishment of The Royal Dublin Society concert series.

Including music from Bocherini, Shostakovick, Adams and Grieg.

Join them on Saturday, December 1 at The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton at 8pm Admission: €16/13.