Winter wonderland at Manorhamilton Castle this weekend

Head to Manorhamilton Castle for a magical time before Christmas on Saturday and Sunday, December 22 and 23.

A Winter Wonderland is awaiting families at Manorhamilton Castle the weekend before Christmas.

Help Santa's elves save Christmas from the Ice Queen and visit the man himself in his fabulous toy-making studio.

All children will take home personalised gift and they may even meet the big man himself, Santa Claus.

There will be stalls selling mince pies, mulled wine and even last minute Christmas presents! Everything to get you into the festive mood.

They are ringing out the Sunday with carol singing and are projecting some classic Christmas films on the castle wall during the tours.

Wrap up warm and start your Christmas in the wonderful surroundings of Manorhamilton Castle!

Hosted by Rabbit's riot Theatre in collaboration with Manorhamilton Castle CLG.

Tickets are €9 with kids under 2 years free, available from Eventbrite, the Facebook event page or Manorhamilton Castle.