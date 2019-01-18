RTÉ Con Tempo Quartet visits Manorhamilton

The Glens Centre is delighted to announce a very special visit to Manorhamilton of the RTE Con Tempo Quartet on Monday, January 21.



Join the Kaleidoscope Open Sessions with the RTE Con Tempo Quartet for €12 per person or free for Under 18's at 7pm.

This renowned international quartet is RTE’s quartet-in-residence and has played the major concert halls of Europe, from Bucharest to Berlin to London. They will be conducting workshops in local schools during their stay in Leitrim.

With the support of Creative Leitrim, under the auspices of Leitrim County Arts Office, this offers an exceptional opportunity for schools to engage with some of Ireland’s top classical musicians. And the Quartet is encouraging local musicians to come along and engage with them.



They have collaborated with many traditional musicians over the years, including Máirtín O’Connor and Cathal Hayden.

This is a unique event in North Leitrim and is part of The Glens new strategy for the development of classical training and experiences for the community.

Bring an instrument and/or a poem and play/read it for your fellow artists and local audience. Any type of music/writing welcomed!



Under 18's have free admission! Please note the earlier time of 7pm.

Bookings and details on www.theglenscentre.com or call: (071) 9855833.