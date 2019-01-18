Anger as Eir fails to meet Drumkeerin broadband rollout date

A north Leitrim village included in the eir300k project which aims to roll out high-speed broadband in specific location, is still waiting to be connected after a second promised deadline was missed.

Cllr Mary Bohan raised the lack of high-speed broadband in Drumkeerin at this month's Council meeting noting that the most recent deadline for providing the service in December 2018, had “come and gone” without any fibre broadband becoming a reality.

Cllr Mary Bohan said this was the second deadline missed for this service adding she could not understand why Eir is giving residents dates “when the rollout is not being done by these dates.

“People want to work from home. Businesses want to startup. Students need to use broadband. Who is going to belive anything Eir say on broadband cover for Drumkeerin now?” she asked.

The Fianna Fáil councillor put forward a proposal that Leitrim County Council contact the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment to seek an explanation for the “ongoing delay”.

Cllr Bohan said in the last five years the local group responsible for the village's enterprise centre, had to turn away two potential occupiers because of the lack of high-speed broadband.

“We can't provide a service here and I am really disappointed to have to raise this again,” stated Cllr Bohan.

“This is absolutely disgraceful. The Government really needs to wake up and provide high speed broadband as a priority.”

A spokesperson for Leitrim County Council said the most recent figures (from September 2018) showed that only approximately one third of the premises in Co Leitrim, set to be connected under eir300k, have been provided with a high-speed broadband.

“Eir's rural deployment of high speed broadband is a commercial undertaking and the decision as to what areas and premises are serviced and the timeframe of same are made by Eir internally on a commercial basis,” he admitted.

“County Councils cannot direct commercial providers regarding infrastructure or the delivery of any specific broadband product.”

The most recent date provided by Eir for completion of connections in Drumkeerin and around Co Leitrim is now June 2019, with the National Broadband Plan delivering high-speed broadband to the remaining premises in Co Leitrim between 2019 and 2023.