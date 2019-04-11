Water outage to impact Manorhamilton area today, Thursday, April 11

Homes and businesses in the Manorhamilton area will be impacted by a water outage today, April 11.

In a statement issued by Irish Water and Leitrim County Council it was noted that:"Due to operational issues Leitrim County Council/Irish Water will carry out the repair and maintenance work on the North Leitrim Regional Supply Scheme on 11th April 2019. It is expected these works will commence at 11am and finish at 3pm. The areas affected will be in the environs of Manorhamilton town."

The affected area of outage will be customers/residents in Manorhamilton located on Park Road and on the Rossinver Road.

Customers may expect interruption to supply during timeframe outlined in the following locations:

• Park Rd. Manorhamilton

• Screeny Manor Estate, Rossinver Road, Manorhamilton

• Gleann Dara Estate, Manorhamilton

• Holland Drive Estate, Manorhamilton

• Rock View Drive Estate, Manorhamilton

• Cluain Óir Estate Manorhamilton.

Irish Water apologises for any inconvenience caused.