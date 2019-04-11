Gaelscoil Chluainín garner special merit awards at Coirm Gael Linn festival

Pupils from Gaelscoil Uí Chluainín, Manorhamilton, certainly didn’t display any stage fright when threading the boards of the Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo, at the annual Coirm Gael Linn festival on Tuesday, March 26 last!

Coirm affords primary school pupils a chance to shine on stage, whether singing, playing music, dancing, acting or reciting.

Along with Gaelscoil Chluainín, pupils from Donegal schools - Mín Tine Dé National School, Ardara, Scoil an Choimín, Cloghan, and Gaelscoil Éirne, Ballyshannon - travelled to Sligo, where they were joined by Gaelscoil na Ré, Sligo, for the annual one-day festival.

Each participating school presented a twenty minute variety show as Gaeilge with a theme of their own choice, showing the musical and dramatic abilities of pupils from one particular class or from different classes in the school.

The auditorium was filled to capacity throughout the day and the appreciative audience, comprising schoolchildren, parents and teachers, were entertained before and after each show by the popular entertainer, Giggles the clown!

While Coirm Gael Linn is not a competition, each show is reviewed by a guest adjudicator and a written critique is given to each teacher.

At the adjudicator’s discretion, special merit awards or gradaim are also presented for outstanding performances by individuals or ensembles during the shows.

On this occasion, Mairéad Ní Ghallchóir complimented the teachers for the high standard of production from all the participating schools.

She presented two awards to the young cast of Gaelscoil Chluainín for their wonderful performance of An Seó Mór, an Irish language version of The Greatest Showman. Teacher Sinéad Ní Thorsnaigh was delighted with her pupils’ success.