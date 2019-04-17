Invite Beto O’Rourke to visit his ancestral home in Glencar says Cllr Felim Gurn

Cllr Felim Gurn has put forward a proposal calling for Leitrim County Council to issue an invitation for Beto O'Rourke, candidate for the Democratic nomination to run for President of the USA in 2020, to visit his ancestral home in Glencar, North Leitrim.

At the Manorhamilton Municipal meeting, Cllr Gurn, who also serves as Cathaoirleach, pointed out that Mr O'Rourke's ancestors could be traced back to Glencar.

“It is significant in Irish history to think that Sean MacDiarmada from Kiltyclogher, who was signatory on the proclamation and Beto O'Rourke, who may become President of the United States in the future, both have roots in North Leitrim,” Cllr Gurn told the meeting.

Cllr Gurn said he was aware that an approach had been made from some official in Mr O'Rourke's office and the Manorhamilton Historical Society to try and trace the potential presidential candidate's Leitrim roots.

“He might put Glencar and North Leitrim on the map,” said Cllr Gurn.



“This is a man whose ancestor went to America after the famine, moving to Nebraska and then ending up in Texas. I think this (link) to Leitrim is very important,” he said.



“The fact that we have Sean Mac Diarmada and Beto O'Rourke, two such significant players politically, connected to North Leitrim is something that we should captialise on.”



Cllr Mary Bohan backed Cllr Gurn's call to extend an invitation to Mr O'Rourke. Cllr Justin Warnock also added his support.