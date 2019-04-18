Manorhamilton businessman Ronan Haslette is Croke Park bound

On Saturday, March 30 the Leitrim senior football team made history when they played Derry in the Allianz NFL Divison 4 final in Croke Park.

On that day they bridged a thirteen year gap with the county’s last appearance at GAA headquarters for the Tommy Murphy Cup final with Louth on Sunday, 27 August 2006.

Manorhamilton’s Haslette family business Merenda that was established in 1984 will be appearing in Croke Park on Thursday, May 2 as a contender in the All-Ireland Business Awards 2019 final.

Merenda’s Park Road plant and the company plus its staff have been dedicated to manufacturing high quality wood veneer component products for the past thirty-five years.

Former Leitrim GAA star player, Ronan Haslette, who is Merenda Managing Director, says “we are delighted to be a finalist in the 2019 All-Ireland Business Awards on May 2 in Croke Park for Best Manufacturing Business.” Merenda exports to twenty countries.

The All-Ireland Business Awards are promoted by the All-Ireland Business Forum. According to its website the Forum “is the national body responsible for identifying and accrediting Best-in-Class Irish businesses as Business All-Stars.

“Business All-Star accredited companies are progressive indigenous Irish businesses that meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity.

“We believe in a marketplace where Best-in-Class companies are clearly identifiable and where consumers can purchase with confidence from All-Star accredited businesses.

“The Foundation promotes its accredited businesses to Irish consumers, giving them confidence and reassurance when making their purchasing decisions. The Foundation offers Accredited All-Star businesses the opportunity to engage in peer-dialogue, collaboration and support each other by forming part of the foundation’s TRIBE – The Register of Irish Business Excellence.”